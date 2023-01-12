Allkem Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:OROCF)

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allkem in a report released on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allkem’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allkem’s FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Allkem in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allkem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allkem in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Allkem stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. Allkem has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

