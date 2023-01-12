Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.57). The consensus estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of -0.08.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 80.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $99.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 201,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 21,959 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $354,637.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

