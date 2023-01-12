Analysts Offer Predictions for Vroom, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vroom’s current full-year earnings is ($3.06) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Vroom Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRM opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Vroom has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $143.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Vroom had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.27 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 88,710 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

