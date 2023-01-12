Applied Digital Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Applied Digital in a report released on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

APLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

Applied Digital Trading Down 3.2 %

APLD stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $27.12.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Digital news, CEO Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David Rench sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,631 shares in the company, valued at $285,436.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,429.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $832,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter worth $1,670,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter worth $26,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter worth $1,545,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.