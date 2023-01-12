AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.80 million. AZZ had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s revenue was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

AZZ stock opened at $44.46 on Thursday. AZZ has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

In other AZZ news, insider Ken Lavelle bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $844,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt L. Russell acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $104,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AZZ by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AZZ by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AZZ by 34.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AZZ by 4.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

