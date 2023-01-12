Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Barclays

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Blackstone Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:BX opened at $83.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.85. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $138.95.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,536,085 shares of company stock worth $180,412,256 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

