BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Trading 0.1% Higher

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.49 and last traded at C$19.49. 61,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 63,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.47.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.35.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.