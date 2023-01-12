BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Shares Up 0.5%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$34.66 and last traded at C$34.65. 415,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 581,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.49.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.58.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

