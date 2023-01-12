Boeing (NYSE:BA) Lifted to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.53.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $208.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.09 and a 200 day moving average of $160.56. The firm has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60, a PEG ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -8.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

