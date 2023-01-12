Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lindsay Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lindsay in a report released on Monday, January 9th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Lindsay’s current full-year earnings is $6.99 per share.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.10 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of LNN opened at $155.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $183.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 461.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after buying an additional 123,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after buying an additional 104,363 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 24.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 273,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,070,000 after buying an additional 52,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1,276.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after buying an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

