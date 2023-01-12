Brokers Issue Forecasts for Theratechnologies Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Theratechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Leede Jones Gab raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Theratechnologies Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ THTX opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.81 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 474.37% and a negative net margin of 63.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About Theratechnologies

(Get Rating)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.