Brokers Offer Predictions for IMV Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMV in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMV’s current full-year earnings is ($3.60) per share.

IMV Stock Performance

IMV stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. IMV has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMV

IMV ( NASDAQ:IMV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 559.75% and a negative net margin of 19,459.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in IMV by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in IMV by 460.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,339,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387,397 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IMV by 43.9% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IMV by 680.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89,113 shares during the last quarter. 15.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMV

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Further Reading

