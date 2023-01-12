Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,545 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2,313.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,977,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,930,000 after buying an additional 18,190,979 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,562 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,567,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 618,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 414,097 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $134,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.46 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 450.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group set a $7.50 price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

