Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Shares Up 1.7%

Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.81 and last traded at $21.57. 286,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 75,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.
Cerence Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cerence (CRNCV)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Cerence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.