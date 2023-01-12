Chainbing (CBG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $697.33 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $697.33 million and approximately $3,309.00 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chainbing has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00007339 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

