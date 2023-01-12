Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,825 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 622,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,026,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 452,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.33.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $109.89 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.