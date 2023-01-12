Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The company has a market cap of $226.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.56. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 16.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 50,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CVLY. StockNews.com downgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Featured Articles

