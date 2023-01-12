Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.80 million. Commvault Systems also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.62-$0.62 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVLT. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

CVLT stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $70.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.76.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.53 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

