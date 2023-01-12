Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 7,880 Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hyzon Motors were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1,296.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 420,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 390,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 4.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 981,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 42,049 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $471.01 million, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.06. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16.

Insider Transactions at Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Profile

In other news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 3,769,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $6,446,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,869,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,696,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

