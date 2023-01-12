Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 19.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CRF opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

