Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 19.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CRF opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $14.20.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
