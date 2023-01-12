Delta Air Lines (DAL) to Release Earnings on Friday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

