Dharmesh Shah Sells 30,000 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.8 %

HubSpot stock traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $306.79. 563,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,576. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.65 and a beta of 1.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $596.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.25.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.