Dominick Colangelo Sells 39,938 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,083,517.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vericel Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,995. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $43.97. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.82 and a beta of 1.83.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,583,000 after purchasing an additional 92,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vericel by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,923 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Vericel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,944,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vericel by 1.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter.

VCEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

