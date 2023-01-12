Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eagle Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.54-$7.54 EPS.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.88. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.50). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 637.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 235,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.