Empower Price Tops $1.30 (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Empower token can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00006892 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Empower has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Empower has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $6,085.29 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Empower Token Profile

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,013,333 tokens. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 1.42502225 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,278.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

