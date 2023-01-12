Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.23. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share.

BFH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $116,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $44,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $46,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 11.23%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

