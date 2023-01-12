Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $116.74 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Ergo has a market cap of $116.74 million and $1.60 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00009595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,822.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000423 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00451405 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00018366 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.41 or 0.00894663 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00109818 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001694 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.55 or 0.00635090 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00219408 BTC.
Ergo Profile
ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,633,497 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ergo
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.