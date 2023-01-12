Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $116.74 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Ergo has a market cap of $116.74 million and $1.60 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00009595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,822.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00451405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00018366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.41 or 0.00894663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00109818 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.55 or 0.00635090 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00219408 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,633,497 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.