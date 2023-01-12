Everipedia Trading Up 8.6% This Week (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $62.88 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.92 or 0.00444572 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.80 or 0.01053694 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,715.80 or 0.31400988 BTC.

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the future of knowledge. The IQ token powers IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. The IQ token is both a governance and DeFi token with IQ stakers governing the platform and earning rewards. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by BrainDAO's treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, blue chip NFTs, and other digital assets.The IQ token is integral to IQ.wiki. IQ token holders who stake their tokens with the HiIQ staking system, vote on governance decisions involving both the platform and the IQ token itself. IQ token stakers also earn IQ token rewards from staking their tokens with HiIQ and for contributing to the IQ.wiki platform.”

