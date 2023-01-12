Evmos (EVMOS) Trading Up 27.2% Over Last 7 Days

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002507 BTC on major exchanges. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $141.68 million and $1.30 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

