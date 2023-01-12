Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth $921,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 13.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 21.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 9,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

NYSE:CMP opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.31. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.02 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

