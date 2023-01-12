Exchange Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCT opened at $18.24 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $20.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96.

