Exchange Capital Management Inc. Makes New $617,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in ASML by 4,832.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $644.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.25. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $777.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

