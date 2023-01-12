Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 295 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,638,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,330 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,061,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,982,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,807,000 after purchasing an additional 666,652 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 624.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 389,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 335,549 shares during the last quarter.

KBE opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

