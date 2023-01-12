Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 60 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $342.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.35. The company has a market capitalization of $159.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $541.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,665. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.23.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

