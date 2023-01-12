Fei USD Market Capitalization Tops $424.79 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $424.79 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00033871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00042298 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00018097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00236217 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9989774 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,245,826.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.