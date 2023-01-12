Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $87.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.