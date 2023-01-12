FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.95 and last traded at $50.93. Approximately 30,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 17,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

