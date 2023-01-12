Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005483 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $10.53 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,393,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

