FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Albemarle Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Albemarle in a report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $30.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $37.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $21.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2024 earnings at $13.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALB. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

Albemarle stock opened at $236.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.60. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.