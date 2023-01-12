FY2023 EPS Estimates for CME Group Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $8.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.40. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $175.64 on Thursday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.68.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

