FY2024 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Cut by Analyst

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Exelixis in a report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXEL. Cowen decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Exelixis from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

Exelixis Trading Down 2.2 %

EXEL stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Exelixis by 439.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,518,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,622 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,498,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,534 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,393,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 920.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,872,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,600,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.