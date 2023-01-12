Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $958.89 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $958.89 million and $7.31 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for approximately $6.39 or 0.00033871 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00042298 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00018097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00236217 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.39200309 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $12,002,061.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

