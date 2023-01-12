Geneva Partners LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust comprises about 3.0% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

BTT stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0564 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

