Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Barry Canton Sells 157,798 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 157,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $236,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143,446 shares in the company, valued at $25,715,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

On Wednesday, January 4th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $58,734.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Barry Canton sold 206,448 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $344,768.16.

On Thursday, December 15th, Barry Canton sold 103,547 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $166,710.67.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Barry Canton sold 98,934 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $186,985.26.

On Thursday, December 8th, Barry Canton sold 97,204 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $173,995.16.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Barry Canton sold 103,392 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $178,868.16.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Barry Canton sold 96,434 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $183,224.60.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Barry Canton sold 99,797 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $198,596.03.

On Monday, November 21st, Barry Canton sold 103,764 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $217,904.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Barry Canton sold 219,088 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $530,192.96.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 27,453,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,080,285. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNA. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.