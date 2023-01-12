Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -2,142.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $663.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.14 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth about $786,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

