Golden Goose Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $108,519.47 and $6,491.28 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.68 or 0.00442080 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.25 or 0.01047931 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,698.63 or 0.31224977 BTC.

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.