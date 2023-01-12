Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $41.88. Approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.84.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.