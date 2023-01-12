Governance OHM (GOHM) One Day Volume Hits $624,515.11

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for approximately $2,533.67 or 0.13443623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $624,515.11 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003227 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00434328 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000143 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,790.04 or 0.30677467 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.17 or 0.00944000 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
