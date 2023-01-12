Greenridge Global Reaffirms Buy Rating for FRX Innovations (CVE:FRX)

FRX Innovations (CVE:FRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Greenridge Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for FRX Innovations’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

FRX Innovations Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FRX Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRX Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.