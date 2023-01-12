GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Trading Down 3.4%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01). Approximately 6,416,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 5,067,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.59 ($0.01).

GSTechnologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.94 million and a PE ratio of -5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79.

About GSTechnologies

(Get Rating)

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSTechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSTechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.